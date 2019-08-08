Police: Woman operating illegal THC business out of North Nashville house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a woman accused of operating an illegal THC edible business on social media and making the products in her house in North Nashville.

Dekori Lockridge, 19, is charged with felony drug offense.

According to her arrest affidavit, Lockridge operated the business, Flyyediblesusa, and sold THC edible gummies, brownies, cake, drinks and pudding.

When officers arrested her, they say she had a coconut oil jar containing 719 grams of THC oil.

Detectives searched Lockridge’s house and reported finding a crock pot with coconut oil and marijuana in a cloth bag inside. “This is a known process to extract the THC oil out of the marijuana plant in order to make THC edible products,” according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers also reported finding a labels with her business’ logo, a roll of stickers advertising products to be cannabis infused, marijuana, THC gummies, THC oils and THC suppositories.

