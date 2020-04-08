Police: Woman left newborn boy in bag on Omaha doorstep

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman who abandoned a newborn boy on a south Omaha front porch and fled.

The 7-pound baby boy was wrapped in baby blanket inside a plastic bag and left on the front porch of Vicente Cruz’s house around 11:40 a.m. Monday. Cruz said his wife saw a young woman get out of a car at the home’s front curb, run up to the porch with a package, lay the package on a chair, then run back to the car, which sped off. The woman had a hoodie pulled over her face, Cruz said.

The couple called 911, and an ambulance took the baby to a hospital. Doctors determined the baby is healthy.

Police said in a news release that they are concerned for the health and well being of the mother. They ask anyone with information on the abandoned baby or his mother to call police.

Nebraska has a so-called Safe Haven law that allows a newborn under 30 days old to be dropped off at a hospital without fear of prosecution. The law does not make allowances for newborns to be abandoned elsewhere.