Woman jumped from downtown Nashville bridge into river after stealing delivery truck, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman stole a delivery truck from Broadway, then jumped off the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge into the Cumberland River Tuesday morning, according to investigators.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 9:45 a.m. to the bridge, where they said the woman was seen sitting on rocks in the water.

(Photo: WKRN)

Callers told dispatchers that the woman had stolen a delivery truck in the area and eventually jumped from the vehicle into the river, according to the fire department.

Crews said the woman was found on some rocks in the water and was thrown a life vest to put on until they could reach her.

The fire department said she was rescued from the river around 11:15 a.m., then transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for evaluation.

Metro police said criminal charges are pending against the woman because she initially stole a delivery truck from Broadway and Third Avenue, prior to jumping from the bridge.

The incident remains under investigation.