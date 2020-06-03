Police: Woman in stolen work truck fatally strikes man loading lawn equipment in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman accused of hitting and killing a man while driving a truck stolen from a construction site Tuesday afternoon in The Nations has been arrested on a charge of vehicular homicide by impairment.

Metro police were called to the scene of the fatal collision around 3:20 p.m. on Tennessee Avenue near 51st Avenue North.

According to officers, 61-year-old Christopher Slaughter, Sr. was standing outside his parked pickup truck, loading lawn equipment onto a trailer, when his vehicle was struck by another pickup truck driven by 29-year-old Brittnie Woodruff. Slaughter was pulled under his truck and died at the scene.

Police said Woodruff then slammed the pickup truck, which had been stolen from a nearby construction site, into a second parked vehicle. She attempted to run away, but was captured by witnesses, officers explained.

There was evidence of drug involvement on the part of Woodruff, according to police. They said she showed signs of impairment, including “slow, slurred speech and involuntary rapid eye movement.”

Woodruff has also been charged with vehicle theft, leaving the scene of a crash and driving without a license.

