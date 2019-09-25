Police: Woman grabs steering wheel from driver, nearly wrecks on Nashville interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger attempted to grab the steering wheel of a car traveling along the interstate Tuesday, then later smashed the windshield with a tire iron, all while her two young children were inside, Metro police say.

According to an arrest warrant, 25-year-old Anesha Warfield and her two children, both under the age of eight, were passengers in a vehicle being driven north on I-65 by the father of the kids. Warfield and the driver got into an argument over who Warfield was speaking with on the phone, the paperwork states.

As the argument escalated, police said Warfield attempted to take the keys from the ignition while the vehicle was in motion along the interstate. The driver pulled over, but when he began driving again, Warfield reportedly grabbed the steering wheel and tried to pull it.

The driver stopped the vehicle again on the side of the road. Police advised video from a Tennessee Department of Transportation camera showed Warfield walk to the back of the vehicle, open the trunk, grab a tire iron and smash the front windshield of the car. Both children were still inside the vehicle as the windshield shattered, officers said.

Warfield was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on two counts of child endangerment and one count of vandalism. Her bond was set at $42,500.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.