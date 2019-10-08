Police: Woman found dead in Cumberland River recently moved to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the woman who was found dead in the Cumberland River over the weekend.

Sonta Gentry’s body was discovered on Saturday afternoon by a jet skier in the water.

According to police, the 43-year-old woman had just recently moved to Nashville from Alabama. Police said they were able to identify Gentry after one of her co-workers heard her description on the news. Police said fingerprints on file in Alabama confirmed Gentry’s identity.

A cause of death was not immediately known. Police previously said she had a laceration on her body.

Police are continuing to interview people who knew her.

Additional information was not released.