Police: Woman dies after being hit by motorcycle in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A woman died when she was hit by a motorcycle crossing Murfreesboro Road in Antioch Sunday night.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike, just south of the Bell Road intersection, around 9 p.m.

Metro police reported the woman was crossing the street with a shopping cart when she was hit by a motorcycle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro police. The motorcyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Metro police are working to determine if the motorcyclist was impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was immediately released.

