Police: Woman arrested for murder of man found shot to death after checking into Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police made an arrest for the murder of a man who was found shot to death after checking into a motel the night of February 5, 2020 near Opry Mills.

According to police, 27-year-old Ryan Steele was found shot less than an hour after his 10:25 p.m. check-in at the Fiddlers Inn on Music Valley Drive.

Police said they were called to the motel after a citizen found Steele in the parking lot. He died at the scene. Evidence showed Steele was involved in a fight with someone at the threshold of his second-story room.

Investigators said the fight continued on the upper balcony of the motel and Steele made it to the west side of the parking lot where he collapsed.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested 21-year-old Britany Lynn Foster for Steele’s murder.

The investigation revealed Steele contacted Foster from an on-line escort ad and asked her to come to his room.

Foster’s bond is currently $500,000 dollars.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.