Police: Warrants issued after man shoots toward Metro officers in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Arrest warrants have been issued for a man after bullets were fired toward police officers in Madison Monday night.

It happened in the 100 block of Neelys Bend Road. According to a release from Metro police, 23-year-old Deangelo Spears, is being charged with three counts of attempted criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a handgun. Police said for unknown reasons, Deangelo fired shots toward innocent bystanders, striking a man in the leg, and two MNPD officers, who were not struck.

Spears is paralyzed from the waist down and was seen around 6:15 p.m. in the roadway at Neelys Bend Road near Argyle Avenue calling out for help.

When a man tried to check on him, Spears fired a gun toward him. A bullet ricocheted off the pavement and hit the man in the knee. He refused medical treatment. Spears then shot at a man across the street who was walking on the sidewalk. He was hit in the leg.

A third man was pulling into the nearby Walgreens when a bullet went through his rolled down passenger window and hit the driver’s side window, shattering it.

A fourth man then tried to intervene but took cover after Spears fired at him. Two Metro officers, Brandon Lopez and Thomas Denenea responded to the scene. They found the victim who had been shot in the leg. Spears was lying in a yard across the street at the time. Police stated as Officer Denenea got out of his marked patrol car with lights and sirens on, Spears fired several shots toward him. The officer’s vehicle was hit by the gunfire.

The release states that officers did not return fire. Officers repeated several commands to Spears to drop his weapon. Spears then used his arms to pull himself around the corner of a home where he was then taken into custody.

A handgun and several cartridge casings were found in the yard from where Spears had been shooting.

Additional casings were found on Neelys Bend Road near Argyle Avenue. The recovered gun was out of ammunition. Spears was taken to General Hospital for treatment of pre-existing medical issues. Detectives tried to interview him but he was uncooperative. Spears will be arrested upon discharge.

The man who was shot in the leg was taken to Skyline Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.