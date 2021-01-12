Police warn of uptick in theft of exhaust emission control devices in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are warning of an uptick in thefts of exhaust emission control devices.

Police say there is an upward trend in catalytic converter thefts across the city. From January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 there were 28 of these thefts reported.

Department officials say they’ve already received ten reported thefts this month. These devices reduce toxic gases and pollutants from the exhaust system of a vehicle.

Call (931)-645-8477 with more information regarding these thefts.