Police warn against car burglary attempts in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are warning residents after multiple car burglary attempts in Mt. Juliet Tuesday night.

Mt. Juliet police reported officers noted “obvious car burglary attempts where windows have been broken in the LC Apartment community off Providence Parkway” Tuesday morning.

The department said five vehicles in the area have broken windows and one vehicle that was stolen was recovered at a nearby gas station.

No additional information was immediately released but an investigation is underway.