Police warn about COVID-19 test results scam

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police took to Facebook Tuesday evening to warn about a COVID-19 new scam making its way across Middle Tennessee.

Portland Police Department said they’ve heard reports of scammers calling individuals, claiming to be with the local health department, and asking for people’s social security number to share their COVID-19 test results. Police warn that health departments do not require this information when calling with test results.

If you have any questions about the validity of a caller claiming to have test results, police suggest you look up their number yourself and call them back.

You can report these scams to your local law enforcement agency on their non-emergency number.

