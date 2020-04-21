Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 6 p.m.
coronavirus

Police warn about COVID-19 test results scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police took to Facebook Tuesday evening to warn about a COVID-19 new scam making its way across Middle Tennessee. 

Portland Police Department said they’ve heard reports of scammers calling individuals, claiming to be with the local health department, and asking for people’s social security number to share their COVID-19 test results. Police warn that health departments do not require this information when calling with test results.   

If you have any questions about the validity of a caller claiming to have test results, police suggest you look up their number yourself and call them back. 

You can report these scams to your local law enforcement agency on their non-emergency number. 

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories