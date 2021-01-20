Police: Wanted fugitive arrested in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted fugitive was arrested in Rutherford County, according to a release from the Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD).

Police say 29-year-old Ashly DeJesus, of Murfreesboro, was taken into custody at a home on Christy Court on Saturday, January 16.

DeJesus is the same man accused of shooting in the direction of an officer during a standoff at a motel last year. DeJesus also faces an additional charge of drug possession after authorities found drugs inside the home.

“I want to commend each officer involved with this apprehension for their dedication and diligence to making Murfreesboro a safer city,” said Murfreesboro Police Sergeant Ricky Haley. “Because of the officers’ actions, a violent criminal, who fired shots at one of our officers, has been taken into custody and is no longer a threat to police or the public.”

In September of 2020, DeJesus entered into a stand-off with officers at the Knights Inn on South Church Street. The ATF charged him federally. Before barricading himself inside a motel room, police say DeJesus fired a shot toward an officer as he arrived to the scene. MPD officials say DeJesus was reportedly suicidal at the time.

DeJesus was out on bond and police say he didn’t show up for court and was on the run until he was arrested Saturday.

DeJesus was also wanted out of Rutherford County for violating probation and drug possession. The warrants were both served Saturday.

DeJesus is at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 20 and 25.