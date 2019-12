NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police arrested 45-year-old Danny Lee Ross Jr. after he attempted to hold up another business Sunday around 12:30 p.m.

According to authorities, Ross was attempting to rob a Cork & Barrel Wine & Spirits located at 68 Hermitage Avenue.

Ross indicated to police that he had a weapon and fled on foot with cash.

The details of Ross Jr.’s capture is ongoing.

