Police: Victim walks into Nashville hospital with multiple gunshot wounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up at a Nashville hospital early Wednesday morning.

The victim arrived at Metro General Hospital by personal vehicle around 12:401 a.m.

Metro police said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds to the thigh and stomach. Their condition is unknown.

The victim, who is in a relationship with the shooter, said the suspect pulled out a pistol after an altercation and shot the victim several times, according to Metro police.

Metro police said the victim is not cooperating with the investigation or providing information on the possible suspect, only stating the shooting was domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.