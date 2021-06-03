Police: Victim jumped by 5 males during robbery at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces charges after he’s accused of punching and kicking the victim of an aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Dontea Holt, 24, told the victim they were going to meet up with some girls. But, when they drove to the Cumberland Inn Motel off West Trinity Lane, Holt and five others jumped the victim.

The report stated the victim was punched and kicked and said the suspects had guns drawn while one stated he’d shoot him. The victim said two phones, money, and marijuana were taken from him.

That’s when an unknown female was passing by, saw what happened, pulled a gun on the suspects, and told them to leave the victim alone. That’s when the victim was able to run to the gas station next door.

Police did get calls about the incident from people who said there were five males jumping another male. Officers reported the victim had visible injuries.

Holt is charged with aggravated robbery with a bond set at $100,000.