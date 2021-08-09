Police use app to rescue two teen girls lost in Rutherford County park

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police say an app helped them track two teen girls who got lost over the weekend.

According to a release from Murfreesboro police, the girls got lost in Barfield Park on Saturday. The teens spent an hour that night trying to get back to their vehicle using Google maps, but were unable.

Police officers responded to the park on Veterans Parkway around 8:45 p.m. after the teens called.

Officers requested help from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department. They responded with all-terrain vehicles and a drone with infrared technology.

While on the way to the park, fire crews learned one of the girls had the what3words app on her phone. Using the same app, crews were able to enter the trails near the Wilderness Station and found the girls where the phone app had them pinpointed around 9:26 p.m.

Crews did not end up needing the drone.

“They were approximately three-quarters of a mile from the location they entered the trails hours before,” said MFRD Battalion Chief Jamie Bigelow. “Both girls were brought out by all-terrain vehicles. They thanked firefighters for helping to locate them.”

The teens were not injured in this incident. The Emergency Communications Center aims to have training for the what3words app completed by the end of September.