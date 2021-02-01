Police: Two suspects steal thousands of dollars worth of perfume, cologne in Murfreesboro

Police: Two women steal thousands of dollars worth of perfume, cologne in Murfreesboro, Courtesy MPD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are asking the public for help identifying two women they say stole thousands of dollars’ worth of perfume and cologne from a Walgreens.

It happened on January 18, at the Walgreens store in the 3000 block of Church Street.

According to the release, the suspects asked the clerk to open the fragrance case, stating they were late getting Christmas gifts.

The two suspects then began placing cologne and perfume into two baskets– valued at $4,174. Police report they then left the business without paying.

If you have any further information, contact Detective Dominik Riley at 629-201-5613