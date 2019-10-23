Breaking News
Timothy Madden sentenced to life without parole for murder of Gabbi Doolin
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.

Police: Two people arrested after abducting woman, three children in Virginia

News

by: WJHL News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are now in jail without bond after reportedly abducting a woman and her three children.

Deputies responded to a home on St. Clairs Creek Rd. in Chilhowie on October 19th where they, “determined that an adult female and three children (ages 3, 2 and 10 months) had been abducted by Charles Eugene Dykes and Casey Renee Hinkley.”

Charles Eugene Dykes, 46, and Casey Renee Hinkley, 41, were taken into custody on October 20th.

Both Dykes and Hinkley are being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon and face charges of abduction and kidnapping.

News Channel 11 reported back in August that Dykes reportedly assaulted a woman and held her at gunpoint at that same home on St Clairs Creek Rd. in Chilhowie.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar