Police: Two killed after shooting outside South Nashville Kroger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say two people were killed after a shooting outside of Kroger on Mt. View Road in South Nashville.

The two people met in the parking lot just before midnight on Friday and police say they shot each other.

Both left the area in separate vehicles. One stopped at the Waffle House on Bell Road and was then taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Another car took a victim to Nashville General Hospital. According to police, both victims died.

Police say they do not know why the two shot each other. The investigation is going.

