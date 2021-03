CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating after two people were shot on Friday night.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of S Senseney Circle.

Two people were shot while sitting inside a vehicle in front of a residence. Both victims were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is believed to be an isolated incident and this is a developing story.