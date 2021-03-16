Police: Two arrested in Lebanon drug-related homicide investigation

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lebanon Police arrested two people during the investigation of a woman who possibly died from a drug overdose.

According to a Facebook post from Lebanon Police, the investigation began on January 21, 2020 at Woodspring Suites on Eastgate Court. Officers headed to the scene for a report of an unresponsive female. When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old woman dead.

Detectives found evidence that the woman, identified later as Leslie Greer, possibly died from a drug overdose. Police were then able to determine at least two people were involved with providing the drugs to Greer, which led to her death.

Both Jeremiah Venable, of Hermitage, and Jordan Gay, of Nashville, were arrested and served with a Grand Jury indictment for second degree homicide.

No other information was immediately released.