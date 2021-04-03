Police: Two arrested for aggravated robbery at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested two men accused of robbing people at a gas station in Nashville.

It happened Friday around 7 a.m. in the 3600 block of Bell Road at the Twice Daily Gas Station.

According to arrest affidavits, both Martavius Thomas and Chrishun Hayes were arrested for robbing people at the gas station.

Both were seen arriving on scene in a red Dodge Charger. Police stated that Thomas was seen switching seats with a juvenile who got into the drivers seat. Moments later, police said both Thomas and Hayes approached the victims at a gas pump at the station.

The victims said the suspects demanded money and they could see what they believed to be the imprint of the handle of a gun in one of the suspects waistbands.

The suspects took the victims cash and left the scene in the Charger.

A few hours later, officers received a call from dispatch operators to check the Motel 6 on Stewarts Ferry Pike concerning a report of a runaway juvenile out of Memphis.

When officers arrived, they found a red Dodge Charger that matched the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the motel.

Officers made contact with the defendants, who were identified based on surveillance video from the robbery at the gas station.

The runaway juvenile was also found with Hayes and Thomas. Surveillance video showed both men arriving to the motel and getting out of the charger just moments after the incident at the gas station took place. Both Hayes and Thomas were charged with aggravated robbery.

No other information was immediately released.