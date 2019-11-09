Police trying to locate missing Clarksville man with dementia

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are looking for a missing Indian Mound man who has dementia.

Officials say 68-year-old Jeffery Stumphf was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. after dropping off a friend at an appointment in Clarksville. A family member spoke to him by cell phone, and he was supposedly in the area of Walmart in the 3000 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. The family has not heard from him since then and efforts to track his phone has yielded no results.

Stumphf was driving a white 2003 Toyota Tacoma with Tennessee tag J5623L. He is 5’9″, 210 lbs with brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Stumphf should call 911.