NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are trying to identify two men involved in an apparent armed robbery of a car dealership.

According to Metro, two men showed up to A & A Imports on Nolensville Pike before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The man in the light blue jacket reportedly pulled a gun on employees, while the other man in the black hoodie took money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.