Police trying to identify man who robbed Antioch bank

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to identify a man who they say robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Bell Road Thursday.

According to Metro Police, the man entered the Antioch branch around 4:45 p.m. with a covered face and threatened to shoot the teller. However, no gun was seen, police said.

Once he was given cash, he then ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

