Breaking News
Amy Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden

Police: Trigg County man arrested after allegedly setting 2 house fires

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CADIZ, KY. (WKRN) — Cadiz police told News 2 a man has been charged with arson after setting fire to two different homes.

The fires were set late Sunday around 11:30 p.m. into Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. on Perry & Line Street.

They said 40-year-old Michael Davis was arrested after giving police a false name as they were looking into the fires.

During the arrest, Davis admitted to setting the fires.

Davis was also allegedly found to have a small amount of suspected meth on him.

Police said that one of the homes was vacant, but believed that Davis was living at the other home on Line Street.

Police said the homes are likely a total loss.

Davis is facing charges of: possession of meth, giving an officer false identifying information, and two counts of second-degree arson.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar