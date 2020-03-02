Police: Trigg County man arrested after allegedly setting 2 house fires

CADIZ, KY. (WKRN) — Cadiz police told News 2 a man has been charged with arson after setting fire to two different homes.

The fires were set late Sunday around 11:30 p.m. into Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. on Perry & Line Street.

They said 40-year-old Michael Davis was arrested after giving police a false name as they were looking into the fires.

During the arrest, Davis admitted to setting the fires.

Davis was also allegedly found to have a small amount of suspected meth on him.

Police said that one of the homes was vacant, but believed that Davis was living at the other home on Line Street.

Police said the homes are likely a total loss.

Davis is facing charges of: possession of meth, giving an officer false identifying information, and two counts of second-degree arson.