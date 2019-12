MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday afternoon, people will honor a seven-year-old boy who was killed over the weekend at the Mt. Juliet Christmas parade.

Rowan Frensley’s body will be escorted by police and fire units to Sellars Funeral Home along Mount Juliet Road.

The community is encouraged to line up at 3 p.m. on Mount Juliet Road from I-40 to railroad tracks during the escort procession.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.