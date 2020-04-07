Police: Tip leads to arrest of Nashville burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say they’ve arrested a convicted burglar after a getting a tip from a concerned citizen.

Police said 39-year-old William Sharp was arrested after officers found him inside HiFi Clyde’s restaurant and bar in the 1700 block of Church Street.

Around 10 a.m., police said a citizen reported the front window of a business had been broken out. Officers saw Sharp inside, with blood on the front door and throughout the business.

Sharp refused police commands to exit the building. Sharp struggled with an officer, and was taken into custody shortly after.

Officers found a large bin behind the bar that Sharp had apparently been filling with various bottles of alcohol.

Sharp refused to speak with detectives and was taken to the hospital for his injuries sustained from breaking in the business. When he is released, Sharp will be charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

He is also being charged with an incident on March 31, in which he is accused of stealing wine and beer from a Dollar General Express on 3rd Avenue South in downtown Nashville.

Sharp is homeless and has a lengthy arrest history. That includes convictions for theft, drug possession, public intoxication, and criminal trespassing.