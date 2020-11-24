Police: Three in custody after violent crime spree in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men and a juvenile were arrested after a violent crime spree in Nashville, according to a release from Metro police.

Police said 32-year-old Dion Swanson, 21-year-old Miles Priddy and 17-year-old are each facing charges, including especially aggravated robbery and aggravated robbery.

De-Vonte Brown, Metro Police Department

Dion Swanson, Metro Police Department

Miles Priddy, Metro Police Department

It all began Friday around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Davidson Street when police say the suspects pulled up in a green Kia Soul and approached a man working on his car. They took out a gun and demanded the victim give them his vehicle. The victim tried to tell the suspects his car would not start, and was then hit in the jaw with a pistol and ordered to take off his pants. The victim took them off, the suspects took his pants, got back into their car and left.

Around 9:45 p.m. the Kia rear-ended a Hyundai Sonata with two adults and a child inside. As the victims were looking at the damage, two men from the Kia approached them with guns and demanded the keys to their vehicle. One of them hit the male victim in the head with a gun, he lost consciousness. One of the suspects got into the Sonata while the other returned to the Kia. Both vehicles then left the scene.

Around 10 p.m. Juvenile Crime Task Force officers were near the area of Clarksville & Buena Vista Pikes when they spotted the Kia, with the Sonata close by, rear end another vehicle at the intersection.

With the information about the prior robberies, task force officers began separate pursuits of both vehicles. As they followed the Kia, it crashed into a utility pole at the corner of Dr. D.B. Todd Boulevard & Albion Street.

Officers said Priddy and Brown got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but were apprehended.

Inside the Kia, was a loaded pistol that was reported stolen from a Hermitage gun store on June 27. The release states an MNPD helicopter helped pursue the Sonata, which eventually stopped on Cliff Drive. Swanson got out of the car with a rifle. He ran to a shed, but was taken into custody shortly after. Police were able to recover the rifle from the shed.

Priddy is being held on a $220,000 dollar bond, Swanson on $200,000 dollar bond and Brown was booked into juvenile detention.