Police: Tennessee officer shot and killed, wife facing murder charges

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sevierville Police say an officer in Tennessee is dead after his wife shot him.

This happened around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday in the 3000 block of Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville.

That’s where they found 41-year-old James Smith with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Smith was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he later died.

Police learned that Smith was an officer at the Red Bank Police Department in Tennessee.

Officers charged his wife, 37-year-old Melissa Smith with first degree murder. She was arrested and taken to the Sevier County Jail.

A handgun was found at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

