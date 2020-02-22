Police: Child in critical condition after being shot in North Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a child was shot Saturday in a North Nashville neighborhood.

According to authorities, the call came in at 4:12 that a child was shot in the 200 block of Albion Street. The victim was shot in the neck and is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting took place inside of a home.

The victim is being transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. There are currently no suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.





