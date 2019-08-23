Police: Suspects take $4,500 item without paying, drive off

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for two people allegedly involved in an aggravated assault and theft during a sale.

The victim captured video during the transaction when it quickly went wrong.

According to police, the victim went to meet two people who wanted to buy gold rings that were valued at $4,500.

During the transaction, the victim handed the two people the rings and they drove away in a silver car without paying, police said.

One suspect is described as a black female with tattoos on her right leg and right shoulder. Police say she’s about 20 to 25 years old, and missing some teeth.

The other suspect is described as a black male with tattoos on his arms. Police say he’s about 20 to 25 years old, with a gap in his front teeth.

Both are wanted for aggravated assault and theft over $2,500.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Symrna Police at (615) 267-5013.