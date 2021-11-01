Police: Suspects rack up $25,000+ on stolen credit card at Murfreesboro Sam’s Club

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro detectives are searching for a woman and man accused of spending more than $25,000 with a stolen credit card.

According to police, the man stole a woman’s wallet from a Cracker Barrel on South Church Street. The couple reportedly sat behind the victim and the man bumped into her chair several times and took her wallet from her purse hanging on a chair.

On October 3, the two used someone’s Sam’s Club membership to enter the store and make purchases using the victim’s credit card. In total, they spent $25,180.56 at the Sam’s Club on John R. Rice Boulevard.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. The couple left the store driving a gray SUV and the woman had a tattoo on her right thigh.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550.