Police: Suspect in Antioch pursuit claimed to be ‘Vice Lord,’ threatened officer’s family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man accused of leading police on a pursuit Monday in Antioch told his arresting officer that he was part of a Chicago street gang and would kill the officer’s family, a Metro police report alleges.

Police said an officer was sitting at the entry way of Thomas Edison Elementary School on Monday, when he spotted a driver coming down Mount View Road toward the school in the wrong lane.

The officer stated the driver, identified as Savion Washington, crossed back into the proper lane of the road, nearly colliding with several mailboxes and swerving all over.

According to police, the officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, but Washington stopped briefly, screamed to the officer “f**k you, I’m just trying to go home,” then sped off.

Washington was reportedly spotted at a dead end near Dove Creek Road, so the officer got out of his cruiser and approached him.

The officer said Washington hit the gas and drove toward the officer at a high rate of speed. The officer jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.

Washington was eventually spotted running through yards on Seasons Drive, trying to pull something from his waistband, police said.

While running, the suspect fell and was taken into custody.

An arrest affidavit alleges Washington told the officer “I’m a Vice Lord and I’m gonna kill you.”

The paperwork states he also said “I’m gonna find your family” and “kill ’em all.”

Police said Washington had a revolver on him, along with 17 percocets and 10 xanax bars.

He was booked into the Metro jail Monday on at least eight charges including assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence and evading arrest.

