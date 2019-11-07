Police: Suspect charged after pawning stolen items using his own ID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 41-year-old man is charged with aggravated burglary after being caught on surveillance video breaking into a home.

According to an affidavit, the victim got to his unit at Cayce Place Homes and found his stuff missing in September.

Police say Antwaun Jordan used something to break into the back door of the apartment.

He was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators used the serial number from a stolen video game to find it at a pawn shop.

Officers say, just two hours after the burglary, Jordan pawned everything he stole and used his picture ID to complete the sale.

Jordan is charged with theft and aggravated burglary. His bond is about $29,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.