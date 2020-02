GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin police say they’re looking for a person who cashed a fake check at Walmart.

This happened on December 18th, 2019.

The suspect stole a check from a checkbook and wrote it in the amount of $507.51 and cashed it at the Walmart at 1112 Nashville Pike.

The owner of the checkbook noticed the transaction and notified the police of the incident.

If you know anything that could identify the person, contact police 615-452-1313.