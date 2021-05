NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police tell News 2 one suspect is in custody following an attempted armed robbery at a local Walmart.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m. officers were called to Harding Mall Drive for reports of an armed robbery.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend the suspect behind a nearby Sonic.

Police said the suspect’s gun malfunctioned during the attempted robbery and no one was injured.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.