Police surprise boy with police cruiser on his birthday

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN/WDIV) — A birthday is a special day of celebration. And it was for Sterling Heights resident Zeke Campbell who recently celebrated his fifth birthday. He had members of the Sterling Heights Police Department come to his birthday party.

Campbell loves the police and already has his own Sterling Heights police uniform. He visits the station anytime he gets a chance. When officers found out it was his birthday they wanted to surprise him.

Campell is somewhat of a celebrity at the station. He always asks to say hello to officers while visiting the station.

“The guys love him,” said Sterling Heights Police Chief, Dale Dwojakowski. “The guys found out his birthday was coming up, so we put the call out and asked if anyone wanted to chip in for a present.”

The biggest surprise was the police cruiser the department gave Campbell on his birthday. It includes a radio and MP3 player.

“He has said many times that he wants to be a police officer. He said it is because he wants to help people and to arrest them for breaking speed limits. So that is the biggest thing. That’s what he wants. It has made our world. But I know it has really completely made our son’s world,” said Sara Campbell, the boy’s mom.

And the Sterling Heights Police Department said it is ready for him to sign up and join the force as soon as he gets a little older.