Police start DUI investigation after driver rolls into Fire Chief’s vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they started a DUI investigation after a Fire Chief’s vehicle was hit by a driver.

Police said it happened early Saturday morning on Briley Parkway. The Fire Chief went to check on the welfare of a driver. At that point, the driver’s vehicle began to roll and hit the fire vehicle.

They said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be impaired. They are currently working a DUI investigation as a result of this incident.

No one was hurt and there was minor damage to the fire vehicle.

