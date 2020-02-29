Closings
United Christian Academy

Police start DUI investigation after driver rolls into Fire Chief’s vehicle

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said they started a DUI investigation after a Fire Chief’s vehicle was hit by a driver.

Police said it happened early Saturday morning on Briley Parkway. The Fire Chief went to check on the welfare of a driver. At that point, the driver’s vehicle began to roll and hit the fire vehicle.

They said the driver of the vehicle appeared to be impaired. They are currently working a DUI investigation as a result of this incident.

No one was hurt and there was minor damage to the fire vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar