Police: Speed was factor in chain-reaction car crash that killed 3 teen pedestrians in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRN) — Investigators said speed was a factor in a car crash that left three pedestrians dead in Indianapolis.

The three teenagers were struck and killed while walking along the side of the road early Saturday morning.

Police said the teens were near a chain reaction crash that involved three cars.

But at least one of the vehicles then spun out of control and struck the victims.

Police say they’ve conducted blood tests on drivers, to see if alcohol or drugs were also involved.

The area where the incident happened does not have sidewalks.

