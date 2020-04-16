Police: Son facing charges after violent stabbing of father at Hendersonville home

News

Michael Scott Coleman

Michael “Scott” Coleman (Source: Hendersonville Police Department)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville Police have arrested and charged a man in the stabbing of his own father during an argument.

According to Hendersonville Police, officers responded to a home on Newport Lane around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim had been stabbed multiple times. The victim’s son, 28-year-old Michael “Scott” Coleman, who lived at the home, reportedly had an argument with the victim when the stabbing occurred.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injures. Coleman was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held in Sumner County Jail on $750,000 bond. Coleman is scheduled to appear in court on July 8 at 9 a.m.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to contact Hendersonville Police at (615) 264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400.


