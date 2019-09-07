Police shoot man after officer hit by car on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that they said happened after a driver hit a police officer in downtown Nashville.

According to MNPD, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday an officer was approached by a citizen who said a man in a Chrysler 300 was on Broadway waiving around a gun.

The situation began near the intersection of 5th and Broadway when the officer approached the vehicle and the driver sped up, hitting the police officer, several vehicles, and narrowly missed hitting pedestrians.

According to MNPD, the officer fired at the vehicle, which kept going westbound to the Exxon gas station at 12th and Broadway.

The car lost a tire along the way.

Investigators said the driver got out of the vehicle and started to run away but was arrested shortly afterwards.

The driver was hit by one of the bullets and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer who was struck by the vehicle was also taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

MNPD said the driver is a 30 year old Memphis man with outstanding warrants, including Aggravated Assault.

