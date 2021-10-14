Police: Shooting over animal, 2 hospitalized in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men were hospitalized in Lawrence County after an altercation over an animal lead to a double shooting Wednesday, officials say.

The Tennessee River Valley News reported that both men were airlifted following the shooting at a home on Weakley Creek Road.

According to Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers, the fight was believed to be started over an animal. One person was shot and the gunman then reportedly turned the weapon on himself.

Sheriff Myers says both men were airlifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.