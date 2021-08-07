Police set up perimeter around Clarksville home as they negotiate

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville have set up a perimeter as they try to negotiate with someone to come out of a home in the 600 block of Ellie Nat Drive.

According to a release from police, they are currently trying to negotiate with an individual to come out of the residence. This situation is isolated to one home, but police are asking the public to remain in their own homes if possible.

Sections of Ellie Nat Drive, between Stella Drive and Benjamin Drive will be closed until this situation can be resolved.

No other information was immediately released.