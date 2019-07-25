Police seize hundreds of THC cartridges worth over $13,000 in street value during traffic stop

by: Kelly Dean

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) —  Police said a traffic stop leads to police finding over 400 THC cartridges and over $2,000 in cash.

On Thursday, officers with Hopkinsville-Christian County Violent Crimes Task Force pulled over a car being driven and occupied by Correon Hairston and D’Shayvion Baker, police said.

After a search of the car, police seized 449 THC cartridges and $2,216. According to officials, the cartridges had a street value of over $13,000.

Hairston and Baker were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Synthetic Drugs.

