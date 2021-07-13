Police seeking robber who stole safe from Daddy’s Dogs in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in finding a man who took a safe containing cash from Daddy’s Dogs on the 5000 block of Centennial Blvd. in The Nations.
According to MNPD, the crime happened Wednesday, July 7 when the suspect broke out the glass front door at 1:30 a.m., went to the back of the business, picked up the safe, and fled in his car. The suspect drives a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.
At the time of the crime, he wore a mask and a black Nipsey Hussle hooded sweatshirt with “Hussle, Loyalty, and Respect” written on the back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.