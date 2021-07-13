Police seeking robber who stole safe from Daddy’s Dogs in The Nations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police need your help in finding a man who took a safe containing cash from Daddy’s Dogs on the 5000 block of Centennial Blvd. in The Nations.

According to MNPD, the crime happened Wednesday, July 7 when the suspect broke out the glass front door at 1:30 a.m., went to the back of the business, picked up the safe, and fled in his car. The suspect drives a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.

At the time of the crime, he wore a mask and a black Nipsey Hussle hooded sweatshirt with “Hussle, Loyalty, and Respect” written on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

CrimeTracker Reports
Homicide Tracker
Unsolved Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss