Police seek man for questioning in bizarre Nashville interstate shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A drive time mystery unfolded before thousands of motorists Monday morning on one of Nashville’s busiest thoroughfares, I-24 West between Harding Place and Briley Parkway.

Metro Police spent much of the day working multiple crime scenes and now investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest, reportedly involved in the shooting.

Just before 9 a.m. Monday morning, first responders found a man dead on the side of the highway.

Metro Police blocked off three different crime scenes on and near I-24.

The first location was the shooting scene around the woods and under the Harding Place bridge that crosses the interstate.

It’s where investigators say a man, now identified as Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom, stopped his 2004 Jeep Cherokee, climbed a hill, and asked to buy heroin from homeless men who live in the wooded area.

Eddie Fitzgerald Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to police, a short time later a homeless man, identified as Tony Williams Jr., responded to Newsom’s request for heroin. But in a strange twist not yet explained, police say Newsom opened fire, striking the 36-year-old homeless man.

Somehow, Tony Williams Jr, shot and injured, climbed into the Jeep. Newsom also got in the Jeep.

The two men drove about half a mile before Williams either jumped out or was dumped on the side of the interstate. His body was discovered about an exit away at Briley Parkway, according to investigators.

Eddie Fitgerald Newsom’s Jeep had a flat tire and police say he abandoned it on the ramp from Briley Parkway to Murfreesboro Road.

As of Monday afternoon, no one has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on Newsom’s whereabouts is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.