Police seek convicted burglar for East Nashville business break-ins

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Metro Police: Parolee Jeffery Peterkin, 41

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who has been convicted of burglary at least five times in Davidson & Rutherford Counties since 2011 is now wanted on three outstanding warrants charging him with burglary, theft and vandalism.

According to a release from Metro police, 41-year-old parolee Jeffery Peterkin, is wanted for the August 26 break-in at Boombozz Craft Pizza at 1003 Russell Street.

The business was broken into at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect got inside by breaking out a window on a roll-up garage door.

Police say he took electronics, liquor and two cash drawers. Peterkin is also a suspect in additional East Nashville business burglaries, including at the Shoppes on Fatherland at 1006 Fatherland Street.

| Read more top stories on WKRN.com ⏭️

Anyone who knows Peterkin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss