Police seek convicted burglar for East Nashville business break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who has been convicted of burglary at least five times in Davidson & Rutherford Counties since 2011 is now wanted on three outstanding warrants charging him with burglary, theft and vandalism.

According to a release from Metro police, 41-year-old parolee Jeffery Peterkin, is wanted for the August 26 break-in at Boombozz Craft Pizza at 1003 Russell Street.

The business was broken into at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect got inside by breaking out a window on a roll-up garage door.

Police say he took electronics, liquor and two cash drawers. Peterkin is also a suspect in additional East Nashville business burglaries, including at the Shoppes on Fatherland at 1006 Fatherland Street.

Anyone who knows Peterkin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

No other information was immediately released.