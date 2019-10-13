Police: security guards shot by patron in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting in Midtown that sent two people to the hospital.

Investigators said it happened at a hookah bar called ‘Tarboosh’ on 21st Avenue North around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Two security guards were shot by a patron who was being kicked out of the establishment, according to police.

They said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Stay with News 2 for updates on this developing story.